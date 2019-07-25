Some Muslim clerics in Omu-Aran, Kwara, have advised Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to be good ambassadors of Nigeria throughout their stay in the Holy land.

The clerics gave the advice in separate interviews in Omu-Aran on Thursday.

The pilgrimage to Mecca, also known as Hajj, is one of the five pillars of Islam.

The clerics urged the pilgrims to pray for Nigeria’s unity, socioeconomic development and sustenance of the democratic system.

Alhaji Sodiq Afolayan, the Chief Imam of Omu-Aran Central Mosque, described Hajj as “sacred period for prayers and devotion”.

“It is in the light of the holiness of the Holy pilgrimage (Hajj) that we should not hesitate in offering prayers for guidance for our leaders,” Afolayan said.

He urged the pilgrims to see the exercise as a divine call to the service of Allah and humanity and to be good representatives of Nigeria.

“We, as patriotic citizens and Muslims from Nigeria, should specifically offer prayers for workable solutions to the socioeconomic and security challenges confronting the nation.

“Surely, this is one sacred period where prayers of the righteous are promptly accepted and granted,” Afolayan said.

Alhaji Mustapha Abdulsalam, the Missioner of Omu-Aran Chapter of Nasrullahi-lifathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), urged the pilgrims to shun drug trafficking and other illicit acts during their stay in Saudi Arabia.

He urged the pilgrims to imbibe exemplary leadership style of Prophet Muhammad.

“Prophet Muhammad was an epitome of humility, honesty and integrity.

“This is just few of the sterling qualities that endeared Him to his followers during and after his sojourn on earth,” he said.

Abdulsalam urged the pilgrims to reflect on their pilgrimage and rededicate themselves to the service of Allah and humanity.

“We have to reflect on our past mistakes and misdeeds and seek for forgiveness for us to become righteous.

“This is the only way we can be able to intercede on behalf of the leaders through prayers, to solve our challenges,” he said.

Alhaji Issa Salahudeen, the Chief Imam of Omu-Aran Chapter of Ansarudeen Society of Nigeria, charged the pilgrims to be dedicated to their spiritual services and engage less in social media stuff.

“Face your spiritual devotion squarely and don’t allow social media activities to overshadow your basic Hajj services,” Salahudeen said.

He urged wealthy Muslims to extend their hands of assistance to the needy and the less privileged in the society.

Salahudeen said that the current economic situation in the country required citizens to be their brothers’ keepers.

According to him, the current situation is not about being a Muslim or a Christian or Yoruba or Igbo or Hausa but a Nigerian citizen.

“This is the only way we can collectively tackle the numerous challenges confronting our country,” he said.

