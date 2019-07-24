Tv show host Wendy Williams, had a chat on SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show with host Karen Hunter at SiriusXM studios recently and here’s all that went down.

Karen asked if Wendy had changed her name on credit cards and bank accounts and she said My name is Wendy Hunter and that’s my son’s name, you can’t take away twenty… don’t make me cry… next.

The 55 year old mum of one also disclosed amidst tears that she’s happy she’s healthy and at peace with everyone and the world and is at a happy place when asked if she was happy.

Watch clips from the interview.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

