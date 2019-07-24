By Jennifer Okundia

Doesn’t animation just make the world a better place? with its comic touch, costume and talented star actors who bring their top notch acting prowess into reality through fascinating story lines, i bet you cannot wait to watch ”Malika” Warrior Queen.

From the studios of Anthill, film director Niyi Akinmolayan gives us one of the most challenging projects he’s ever worked on. The movie stars: Adesua Etomi Wellington as Malika, Femi Branch as Chief Dogbari, Deyemi Okanlawon as King Bass/ The Windmaker, Sambasa Nzeribe as General Ras and Blossom Chukwujekwu as Abdul.

Akinmolayan has movies like The Wedding Party 2, The Setup, Chief Daddy, The arbitration, Out of Luck and Falling to his credit. Watch the trailer for ”Malika” directed by Roye Okupe with Niyi as its executive producer and give it up for the film industry for how far they’ve come and where they are still headed.

This epic Nigerian animation which will be in cinemas soon enough is already giving goosebumps as there’s been nothing like it in Nollywood.

I present to you the long awaited trailer for Malika, Warrior Queen. I don't need to tell you how much time and dedication went into making this film. It's been one of the most challenging projects we've ever attempted as a studio.

Hope you love it as much as we enjoyed making it pic.twitter.com/ychdTXyOw1 — Niyi Akinmolayan (@niyiakinmolayan) July 23, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

