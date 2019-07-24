It’s already second half of the year and before you know it we’ll be celebrating 2020, what have you achieved since the begining of 2019?.

This and more are questions Toke Makinwa is asking fans in her latest vlog: Time to make that move. So if you’ve been procrastinating and holding yourself back from chasing your goals, this video is a must watch.

Toke took to social media to share this message:

Life is too short to not go for it👌whatever is holding you back, whoever is holding you back, (sometimes it is you standing in your own way 😂😂😂😂), shoot your shot, tell that boy you like him 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️, go for it, make that change…. Remember you only live once. Stop second guessing yourself, stop thinking about thinking about it, (read again, it makes sense) 🤣🤣🤣🤣 word for today is stop wasting ya own precious time 😂😂😂

Check out the visual…

