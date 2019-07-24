Another corps member has been reported to be a casualty of the violent clash between Shiite protesters and the Nigerian police in Abuja on Monday.

Suleiman Aliyu who is serving with the LEADERSHIP Newspaper Group was hit by a stray bullet on the chest. Unlike Channels TV reporter, Precious Owolabi, Aliyu is lucky as he recuperates at the trauma centre of the National Hospital in Abuja.

Aliyu was on his way home when he became a victim of friendly fire at Federal Secretariat, Abuja and was rushed to the hospital.

‘’I was on my way home in a taxi after close of work when I got hit by a stray bullet which brushed through my chest.I did not even know that I was shot until I started feeling heavy on my chest. Then I was rushed to the hospital, ’’ Aliyu told the newspaper.

Aliyu works as a reporter in the Hausa section of the media house, LEADERSHIP AYAU.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

