Barbadian singer, actress, and businesswoman, Rihanna Fenty, popularly known as Rihanna, on Tuesday night, surprised her about 200million social media followers after sharing a photo of a little girl, with a striking resemblance.

“Almost drop my phone. How?” the singer, 31, captioned the Instagram and Twitter post, which shows the young child posing much like poses of Rihanna.

It’s unclear how Rihanna first came across her mini-me, but she tagged the child’ mom, who has quickly amassed quite the following the viral picture.

Rihanna wasn’t the only one shocked by their likeness, some users actually thought the photo was of Rihanna using Snapchat filters. Check out some reactions;

Rihanna reacts to a child who looks identical to her: “Almost drop my phone. How?” pic.twitter.com/6PqXnyWkN2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 23, 2019

If Rihanna and Chris brown had an kid: pic.twitter.com/I0Vf8pW6Qh — shania👽 (@symplycyti_) July 23, 2019

First Drake hides his son and now Rihanna comes outta no where with a picture her grown daughter wth is going on? pic.twitter.com/JcPKTg7Zg6 — سثمب مخرث (@tisssoo) July 23, 2019

That’s that baby you are supposed to have for brizzy — Simply_TachaEx (@iamRashxo) July 24, 2019

This girl looks like she was also born with Rihanna attitude too. — Torgo Nudho (@IamDreal_TIG) July 24, 2019

Your daughter or your sister

Maybe dad played away matches — givendee (@iamucpaul1) July 24, 2019

What ??????????????? She looks like Rihanna more than Rihanna looks like Rihanna pic.twitter.com/kd99Ny5HYc — Ayo.Arts🎨🎨 (@d_unusualaffss) July 23, 2019

Rihanna has BDE so strong she can fertilize somebody just by lookin at them — donate to raices (@sacredgayometry) July 23, 2019

