Rihanna

Barbadian singer, actress, and businesswoman, Rihanna Fenty, popularly known as Rihanna, on Tuesday night, surprised her about 200million social media followers after sharing a photo of a little girl, with a striking resemblance.

“Almost drop my phone. How?” the singer, 31, captioned the Instagram and Twitter post, which shows the young child posing much like poses of Rihanna.

View this post on Instagram

almost drop my phone. how?

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

It’s unclear how Rihanna first came across her mini-me, but she tagged the child’ mom, who has quickly amassed quite the following the viral picture.

Rihanna wasn’t the only one shocked by their likeness, some users actually thought the photo was of Rihanna using Snapchat filters. Check out some reactions;