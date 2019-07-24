Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has congratulated Adamawa United FC for their qualification to the Nigerian Premier League.

The governor in a statement by his Director-General, Media and Communications, Mr Solomon Kumangar, on Tuesday in Yola, appreciated the efforts of the technical crew and the players.

He said that the promotion of the team to the upper division from amateur was a great achievement in the state’s sport history.

Fintiri said that his administration would work round the clock to ensure the success of the team.

He described the achievement as “one too many” and that his administration which is youth friendly, would accord all necessary support and encouragement to the team.

“Football and other sports activity unite people from all races and religion, therefore, I urged the youth in the state to make use of the opportunity to prove to the world that Adamawa has talented individuals.

“It’s been long I saw any sportsman or woman from Adamawa representing the state in an international level, it will be a thing of joy if our players will be selected to play for the national team in the future,” Fintiri added.

The governor promised to revive sport activity in the state.

The Adamawa United before their promotion played in the amateur league and they were promoted by Nigeria Football Federation on July 22, 2019.

