The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has dispatched for burial the corpse of Precious Owolabi, the Channels TV reporter, to his family in Zaria.

Owolabi was killed on Monday amidst the violent clash between the Nigerian police and Shiite protesters in Abuja.

Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Director of Press and Public Relations of the NYSC said Owolabi’s body was retrieved from the morgue of the National Hospital, Garki, Abuja on Tuesday.

“NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, led other management staff to the morgue of the National Hospital, Garki, on Tuesday morning to retrieve the corpse.

” It was retrieved and sent by an official ambulance to his parents in Zaria, Kaduna State,” Adeyemi stated.

She added that the NYSC was saddened by the death of the corps member.

“The management is deeply saddened with the sudden and unfortunate death of Owolabi, FC/18C/5226, while on an official assignment during the Shi’ites’ and Police clash in Abuja.

“We join the entire Owolabi family in this moment of grief and pray that the Almighty God console them and repose the soul of the departed,” Adeyemi said.

She said the director-general was said to have described the incident as “a sad day for the NYSC family.”

