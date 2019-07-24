The Oyo State Ministry of Youth and Sports and some sports stakeholders in the state have commenced efforts aimed at repositioning Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) for greater heights.

The meeting held on Wednesday in Ibadan was presided over by Mrs Olubisi Adegoke, the Acting Permanent Secretary of the ministry, and attended by stakeholders, deliberated extensively on the challenges and solutions.

The meeting became a necessity after efforts by 3SC, popularly known as Oluyole Warriors, to return to the Nigeria Professional Football League(NPFL) suffered setbacks.

The team had on Monday lost its bid to gain promotion to the NPFL after a O-3 loss to the Akwa Starlets at Asaba in the Nigeria National League (NNL) Southern Conference play-off. The trio of its general manager, Rasheed Balogun; team manager Dimeji Lawal and head coach Edith Agoye also resigned their appointments.

Adegoke said that the meeting was aimed at evolving strategies to reposition the club and revive its old glory.

She said that the meeting, which lasted more than three hours, came up with far-reaching recommendations to be forwarded to Gov. Seyi Makinde for approval.

Adegoke assured 3SC supporters, both at home and abroad, that the state government would rekindle the confidence they have in the club.

The meeting was attended by representatives of 3SC, Oyo State Sports Council, Oyo State Football Association and other football stakeholders.

