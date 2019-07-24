Super star singer Taylor Swift took to Instagram Live on Tuesday afternoon to announce her new song, “The Archer.” The song, co-produced by Swift and Jack Antonoff, will be track five on her upcoming 18-track album, Lover, which will be released in one month.

“I really wanted to give you track five before the album came out,” Swift said during her Instagram Live, which she did from the set of her new music video. “As I was making albums, I was putting a very vulnerable, personal, honest, emotional song as track five.”

Fun fact: Archer is the zodiac symbol for Sagittarius, which happens to be Swift’s astrological sign. The track appears to be a nod to Swift’s relationship with her longtime love, actor Joe Alwyn. In “The Archer,” Swift wonders, “Who could stay?” But, by the end of the song, she has a realization, singing, “You could stay.”

Listen below.

