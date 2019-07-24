Dominic Raab has been appointed Foreign Secretary and first Secretary of State by new British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

First Secretary of State is a title sometimes given to a minister by the PM.

Damian Green was the last person to hold the post. It means Dominic Raab, who was Brexit secretary until he resigned at the end of last year because he was opposed to the withdrawal agreement, is effectively Deputy Prime Minister unless Boris Johnson surprises all and appoints an actual Deputy Prime Minister.

Raab says he is “hugely humbled” to be made foreign secretary and “excited about the opportunities that lie ahead”.

He says the “obvious challenge” facing him in his new role is Brexit, but the UK will “rise to it”.

Asked about how he will approach the issue of Iran, Mr Raab says he will “not to jump to any hasty decisions” but “go and be very well briefed”.

He adds: “The most important thing is to get us out of the EU by the end of October, preferably with a deal.

“We must get some finality to this Brexit process, then unite the government and country around aspirational [goals].”

