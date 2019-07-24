The majority of the preliminary reports are coming from Poland and parts of Russia, rt.com reported.
According to DownDetector, the outage began Wednesday at roughly 15:00 Moscow time, and has spread widely since then with up to 1,400 reports issued at time of writing.
The situation left users turning to Twitter for their social media fix. Many contacted the app’s account with queries about when it would be working again while others expressed their frustrations through memes.
