Movie actor and Nollywood star Emeka celebrates his second son who has just graduated from Naowa College, a school in Abuja.

He took to social media to post pictures from the event and wrote: Yes it is the LORDS DOINGS, as my 2nd Son KELLY IKE GRADUATES from NAOWA COLLEGE today… CONGRATULATIONS SON… e no easy

Emeka Ike and his wife Suzanne Emma split in 2017 due to irreconcilable differences.

