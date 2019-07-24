British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has appointed Sajid Javid as Chancellor, which is the first member of his new.

Deeply honoured to be appointed Chancellor by PM @BorisJohnson. Looking forward to working with @hmtreasury to prepare for leaving the EU, unifying our country and priming our economy for the incredible opportunities that lie ahead. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 24, 2019

The former investment banker has been Home Secretary since last year, and has served as business secretary and in posts in the Treasury in the past.

He was elected as the Member of Parliament for Bromsgrove in 2010, and stood for Leader of the Conservative Party in the 2019 leadership contest, finishing in fourth place.

Born in Rochdale, Lancashire, Javid studied Economics and Politics at the University of Exeter, where he first joined the Conservative Party.

Working in banking, he rose to become a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank. After his election to Parliament, he was promoted to the role of Economic Secretary to the Treasury, and later became Financial Secretary to the Treasury.

He was first appointed to the Cabinet in 2014 as Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport by Prime Minister David Cameron.

He went on to serve under Cameron and Theresa May as Business Secretary, Housing Secretary and Home Secretary, before his appointment as Chancellor by Boris Johnson.

