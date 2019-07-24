Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Justice Tanko Muhammad as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN.

Muhammad’s swearing in took place at the State House, Abuja on Wednesday.

Muhammad took over from Justice Walter Onnoghen who retired after he was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari over false asset declaration.

The Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, later found Onnoghen wanting and ordered his sack by the presidency.

Muhammad was appointed by Buhari as acting CJN all through the period of the presidential election until lately when the National Judicial Commission, NJC, recommended him for appointment as substantive CJN.

Buhari, thus, forwarded his name to the Senate for approval as CJN, which was done, paving way for his swearing in on Wednesday by Buhari.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

