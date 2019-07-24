Yoruba movie star actress Bimbo Oshin marks her 48th birthday today July 24th 2019 with very gorgeous pictures on her timeline.

Bimbo was born in Ondo State southwestern Nigeria. She attended the University of Lagos where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree in Philosophy. Bimbo commenced her acting career in 1996 but rose to recognition after starring in a 2012 Yoruba film titled Omo Elemosho.

In 2016, she was honoured with an Icon Category Award at the 2016 Afro-Heritage Broadcasting and Entertainment and Awards.

