Big Brother Naija’s former housemate and entrepreneur Vandora is a year older and she’s marking her big day with very gorgeous pictures and the rebirth of her skincare brand.

Vanessa Williams popular as Vandora also details the meaning of her name on her timeline. If you are a fan, get in here:

Detailed Meaning of VANDORA

My name, Vandora, reveals that I am cheerful and gregarious and have the ideal of helping those in less fortunate circumstances. I desire wealth not just for myself , but to share with others.

And Today is My Birthday!!!😘

And it’s also the rebirth of my SKINCARE line

The rebirth of my SKINCARE Line @extrathebest (please follow)😘😘Happy Birthday To Me… I hope this picture make you smile the way it makes me smile…

I always say I am God’s gift and that also happens to be the meaning of VANDORA!!!!!

Thank you so much to my amazing team: to @diolsclassics my friend for the make up ..

My hair Devil @hairbyomoh and the Gentle @akinakintola_

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

