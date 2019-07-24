Veteran comedian Ali Baba says the reason why some men walk away or are quiet during confrontations from women isn’t because they are weak, but rather it’s because they want to avoid problems.

Women who are quick to raise their hands on men, should desist from doing so so they do not awake sleeping dogs and incur unnecessary wrath.

Read his post:

The fact that some people step back when you are angry and raise your voice, doesn’t mean they cannot do anything about it. Most times, it’s best to be better advised.

Most times, the reason the person is not walking away from your rant, #IsThatThingAroundHisNeck. Here it’s the chain. Could well be the job, the respect he has for you, financial dependency, religion, what will people say, I was brought up to know better, that Kenny Rogers’ song that said “You don’t have to fight to be a man”, fear of committing a murder, all these gender activist,…

Because, one day, just one day, when the same people are pushed to the wall… your barking and grand standing will be humbled.

Empty vessels make the loudest noise. A great philosopher once said, “No go dey do pass your seffff!”

Those ladies that like to slap men, be warned. He is gentle. Ok. Until “otoge!”

