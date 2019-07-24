Nigerian pilgrims in Madinah have embraced other Muslim nationals from across the world in the course of observing their religious rites.

Many pilgrims were spotted at the Prophet’s mosque and other places in Madinah exchanging taking pictures with one another and exchanging addresses.

Al-Haj Nasir Uddin, from Bangladesh, who spoke said that it was pleasing relating with Nigerian pilgrims, ”because Nigerian pilgrims are peace-loving people.”

Uddin, who was seen taking picture with some Nigerian pilgrims at the Prophet’s mosque, promised to maintain contacts he made with Nigerians in Madinah when he get back home.

Ahmed Yusuf from the FCT said he made friends among many Muslim pilgrims from other countries, adding that it was incumbent on Muslims to relate with others.

”Islam enjoins all Muslims to love and unite with one another, even among adherents of other religions.

“Once a Muslim meets another Muslim and they greet with peace be upon you, you get instant acceptsnce with warm embrace signifying the unity of man.

“Islam is a potent force uniting people of different nationalities, culture, colour and tradition among others,” he said.

Yusuf promised to make more foreign friends before the end of the Hajj rites.

He scored the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare boards 80 per cent in terms of accommodation and feeding.

Also speaking, another Nigerian Pilgrim, Alhaji Abdulfatai Bello, said his meeting with other nationals was rewarding and interesting.

“Anywhere we find ourselves as Muslims, Islam enjoins us never to discriminate but love and unite with other people, irrespective of differences in languages and places of abode.

”I am happy to note that, that atmosphere of unity and love is being displayed between Nigerian pilgrims and our people from other climes.

”I have met several nationals in Madinah in the course of my hajj and we have been interacting on a positive note.

“If we can embrace this attitude, on a large scale in Nigeria, the country will be better for all of us,” he said.

Meanwhile, 17,161 pilgrims have so far been transported to Madinah since their inaugural flight in Katsina on July 10 while over 6,000 have been transported to Madinah as at Tuesday.

Similarly, NAHCON revealed on Wednesday that MaxAir NGL1049 departed Ilorin for Jeddah at 05:40hrs with 369 Kwara Pilgrims comprising 187 male and 182 female and 185 Kano pilgrims comprising 121 male and 64female.

It added that total Nigerian pilgrim in Madinah and Makkah has become 19,081 in 39 flights.

