A 26 year-old woman in the US state of Georgia has been charged with murdering her three month old son, after dropping him on hard concrete to fight another woman.

A trending video showed the ‘murderous woman’, Karen Lashun Harrison while being slapped by another woman outside a beauty store in Moultrie on 19 July.

Then without thinking about the implication, Harrison dropped the child, she was cradling, on the bare, hard concrete floor of the parking lot, to fight.

A bystander rushed to pick the baby from the floor, but the rescue proved too late.

The boy later died.

According to Daily Mail, Harrison waited a day to take to the baby to the hospital. When she did, she lied on how he’d become injured, claiming that he fell and was being looked after by a relative.

The results of his autopsy have not yet been released.

Harrison has been charged with felony murder, first degree cruelty to children, second degree cruelty to children, simple battery and affray.

Watch the video: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7276497/Georgia-mother-26-charged-MURDER-dropping-three-month-old-baby-fight.html#v-1749723485047704263

Read more in Daily Mail

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

