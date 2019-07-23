Davido’s first child, Imade has got everyone laughing after she gave a funny response to what her father does for a living.

In the video shared, the 4-year-old girl pronounced her father’s stage name correctly, but when asked on what he does, she replied: “He says fire fire.”

However, Tiwa Salvage’ son known as Jam Jam was also spotted in the video which indicates that the two superstars’ kids have a very good bond.

Here is the video Davido shared, which captured the funny moment;

