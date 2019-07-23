A van packed with drugs has been uncovered after the driver rammed into Police cars in Sydney, Australia.

Police say a 26-year-old man was driving the van when it hit the cop cars outside Eastwood Police Station.

Officers pursued the van, stopping it in the nearby suburb of Ryde where a search uncovered several boxes containing 273 kilograms of the drug ice, NSW Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $200 million, police said.

