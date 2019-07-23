Singer and songwriter Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka popularly known by his stage name Chike and for his participation on the Nigerian reality competition Project Fame West Africa in 2015 and also in season one of the talent competition The Voice Nigeria in 2016 finishing runner-up on the show. The 26 year old has a beautiful musical video titled ‘Amen’.

The song produced by Deeyasso, is a mid tempo jam yet groovy for wedding ceremonies and love anniversaries. The ‘Beautiful People‘ and ‘Out Of Love‘ crooner is just too talented, his voice and sound is irresistible and can make you want to fall in love.

Chike is an ambassador for Airtel Nigeria, and he made his acting debut as Mayowa Badmus on the Africa Magic Showcase telenovela Battleground.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

