The UN migration agency on Tuesday said it had launched a quality control centre in Nairobi to help respond to humanitarian crisis across Africa.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said the Quality Control Centre would support and strengthen IOM’s humanitarian operations in the East and Horn of Africa region.

Joy Navarra-Valdez, IOM’s global quality control officer said the UN agency was committed to deliver goods and services that are relevant, timely and of quality to address the needs of all migrants.

“The organisation is increasing its capacity, both systems and human resource, to ensure that mechanisms are in place towards functional Quality Control and Quality Assurance processes,” Navarra-Valdez said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

“Mainstreaming quality is one pathway of fulfilling our accountability to our beneficiaries as we address their needs, ensuring their safety and well-being, and that our partners and donors will know that we are putting great emphasis on these,” she added.

According to IOM, one of the ways to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies is being able to provide humanitarian supplies in a timely manner to those affected by a humanitarian crisis.

The UN agency said the centre was the fourth IOM quality control centre opened in the past year, besides Manila, Gaziantep and Juba.

IOM said with support of ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) held quality control training for 10 staff including procurement, warehouse, finance, operation and pipeline staff.

“The training is part of a continuous capacity building of IOM field missions on quality control and quality Assurance processes, which include providing the right tools and practical skills on quality control.

“Others are learning from challenges and good practices, and creating opportunities for continuous improvement,” it said.

The IOM said the Nairobi warehouse was identified in 2015 as a pilot warehouse and has proven its strategic importance with 41 shipments to date.

IOM has, thus, established global hubs and stockpiles in Manila and Panama in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

