US President Donald Trump on Tuesday sued the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee, the New York state attorney general and a New York state tax official to block any potential efforts by lawmakers to obtain his state tax returns.

Trump filed the lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C., alleging that House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.) is considering using a recently passed New York state law to get the tax returns.

“Because the Committee’s jurisdiction is limited to federal taxes, no legislation could possibly result from a request for the President’s state tax returns. The Committee thus lacks a legitimate legislative purpose for using the TRUST Act,” the lawsuit states.

This lawsuit comes on the heels of a separate complaint filed by the House Ways and Means Committee seeking Trump’s federal tax returns.

*Reported by Thehill.com

