Tragedy was averted on Tuesday as Air Peace airline crash landed at the local wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The airline was said to have crash landed on the runway, but no life was lost.

The aircraft was said to be coming from Port Harcourt, Rivers State when it had technical fault and had to crash land on the runway.

The Air peace Boeing 737 landing gear collapsed after dropping 30 ft shortly before landing at the Lagos Airport.

An unconfirmed source said the plane was flown by a female pilot, and crash landed at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, MM2, Lagos state after losing its tyres.

An aviation source told PM News that no life was lost even though the plane was carrying passengers.

But Henrietta Yakubu, spokesperson of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) confirmed the incident, attributing the incident to “faulty landing”, adding that there was no casualty.

“The AIB (Accident Investigation Bureau) officials are there so we are still waiting for the details,” she said.

