Out of a mother, comes unending love for her child no matter what, a mother’s love is simply unquantifiable by any measure.

Universal Music artiste Tiwa Savage will go any mile to celebrate her son Jamil who just marked his 4th birthday in grand style.

Jam Jam who is a product of Tiwa’s marriage to Tee Billz and his mummy are looking so cool together! Read Tiwa’s note to her son below…

Olaoluwakintan may you be great, kind and loving. May your days be Long. May you call His name Jesus Christ all the days of your life. Happy Birthday JamJam. I love you more than life itself

