Shock and and bewilderment was on the faces of many on Tuesday as former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode failed to make the ministerial list of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari had earlier today released his ministerial list of 43 names to the Senate for ratification and approval.

Many had expected Ambode to be one of the names to from Lagos to be appointed minister, but he and his followers were disappointed as his name was conspicuously missing. Rather, former Governor of Lagos and Minister, Babatunde Fashola retains his seat while former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora was the second name from Lagos.

With the duo coming from Lagos, the fate of Ambode has been sealed. Many had bet on Ambode that he will be minister and even his supporters were expecting his name to be named today.

Details later…

