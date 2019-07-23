Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said “he can’t just get over” the death of a corb member, Precious Owolabi, a staff of Channels TV who died as a result of gunshot wounds during yesterday’s protest by Shi’ites members.

In an interview on Channels TV on Tuesday, he said he started just like Owolabi and couldn’t have imagined been killed on duty.

“I couldn’t get over it. I started my career as a journalist, 33 years ago as a youth corp member at the Lagos Television and that is what he is doing…exactly the way I started is the way he is starting and I just can’t get over it. Imagine that as a youth corp member at a television station 33 years ago, I’d been killed in the field of duty.

“No man should lose his life that way. It is very sad and very dolorous for our country and this is what I call fratricide… brothers killing brothers. It need not happen, it should not happen,” he said.

The president’s aide also condoled with the police for the loss of the DCP as well as Shiites for the loss of their members.

He said, “Let me start by condoling with Channels Television on the sad loss of the reporter, condoling with the police on the loss of the DCP and all those that have been lost earlier in these series of clashes and even with the Shiites group because life does not need to be wasted wantonly and that is what we have seen in this Shiite protests. “If you are human, the death of anybody will diminish you”.

