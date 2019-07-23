The Nigerian Senate has gone into an emergency closed session over what is suspected to be the ministerial list President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly sent to the upper chamber.

The lawmakers went into an emergency closed session a few minutes after the plenary was declared open by the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, with an opening prayer.

Unconfirmed source said Buhari has sent the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate for approval.

With the senate going into an emergency closed session, it is suspected that the list has been transmitted to the apex lawmaking body for approval.

Details later…

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

