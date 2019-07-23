Mr Yekini Nabena, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Mr Adams Oshiomhole to work together in the interest of the party.

Oshiomhole is the current national chairman of the party while Odigie-Oyegun is the former national chairman of the party.

Nabena gave the advice on Tuesday while speaking with journalists in Abuja on the perceived disagreement between the party leaders.

He said that the exchange of unprintable utterances between the two leaders was demeaning the party ahead of forthcoming governorship elections in some states.

“The media exchange between our former and current national chairmen does not serve the interest of our party in any way.

“In fact, it is de-marketing and weakening the party when we should be consolidating ahead of governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, Edo, Ondo State and Anambra.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is waiting in the flanks to grab the governorship seats if we don’t put our house in order.

“In the interest of the party, our respected leaders who also happen to be former governors of Edo must sheathe their swords,’’ he said.

He also called on the two leaders to put their personal interests aside for the interests of the ruling party, advising them that they should rather shelve their differences and lead the party well.

He observed that the two leaders would be held responsible if the PDP is allowed to use the current situation to win Edo in the next election.

