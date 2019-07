Oluwa Burna or Burna Boy as fans would call him, is in a lovey dovey zone in his latest song. The 27 year old is even ready to burst millions for his girl, and he doesn’t mind at all.

As if his solo feature ”Ja Ara E” on Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift Album was not enough for us to take in, Burna Boy decides to throw us another appetizer before July 27th release date of his African Giant album.

