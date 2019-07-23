Asiwaju Bola Tinubu eulogizing Chief Lateef Jakande at a reception party held to honour the later on his 90th birthday while others look on. Photo: Efunla Ayodele
The first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande clocked 90 years on Tuesday. The Lagos State Government in conjunction with the Jakande family organised a birthday party reception to honour the elder statesman at the Haven Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.
Vice President, Pastor Yemi Osibajo eulogizes Alhaji Lateef Jakande at a birthday party held to honour the latter on his 90th birthday in Lagos, earlier today. Photo: Efunla Ayodele
Mrs Dolapo Osibajo while supervising the cutting of the birthday cake at the event. Photo: Efunla Ayodele
Former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba was the chairman of the event. Photo: Efunla Ayodele
Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu giving his remarks at the 90th birthday celebration of Chief Lateef Jakande in Lagos, earlier today. Photo: Efunla Ayodele
Chief Lateef Jakande(middle) with his grandchildren at his 90th birthday reception party held in Lagos, earlier today. Photo: Efunla Ayodele
