The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the entire list of 43 ministerial nominees forwarded to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it contains a bunch of ‘incompetent individuals’, who had failed in previous assignments and left their ministries in shambles.

In a sweeping comment that did not consider the new faces on the list, the PDP spokesman slammed it as “colourless, stagnant and uninspiring”.

Only 12 of the previous ministers are returning. The remaining 31 men and women are new faces. But the PDP was not in any way impressed.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP’s publicity secretary said the list did not radiate any sense of hope for purposeful governance under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Indeed, such a ministerial list can only come from a leadership that does not have mandate of the people. It is a complete waste of time and cannot fulfil the expectation of Nigerians.

“The list has further shown President Buhari and APC’s insensitivity and disdain for Nigerians and it does not in any way reflect their hope and eagerness for a better Nigeria.

“Furthermore, in recycling failed yesterday’s men for today’s assignment, President Buhari and the APC have left no one in doubt that they have no vision to move our nation out of the economic and security predicaments into which they have plunged us in the last four years.

“A committed and responsive leadership would have widely consulted with Nigerians before compiling a ministerial list, given the current situation in the country.

“If, indeed, President Buhari and the APC mean well for Nigerians and are interested in revamping our critical sectors, they would not have ended up with a list of those who will help conceal the huge corruption in the Buhari administration in the last four years, as well as those who will assist in channeling funds to individuals and groups used by the APC to rig the 2019 presidential election.

“Strangely, the list has no space for the youths demography, those to whom the future is said to belong”.

Ologbodiyan said with this development, it’s clear that the only way the nation can come out of the present economic and security quandary was for Atiku Abubakar to retrieve his “stolen” presidential mandate at the tribunal.

“That is the way our citizens will enjoy the benefit of having an array of highly qualified and patriotic Nigerians as ministers to move the nation forward”.

