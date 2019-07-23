The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu state , has told President Muhammadu Nuhari that the reappointment of former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, was a “terrible mistake”

Such “character ought not to have any business in the next level second-term agenda of the APC led federal executive council”, the party said, accusing Onyeama of abysmal performance in Buhari’s first term.

State APC chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, said Onyeama’s reappointment was not in the interest of Enugu state and Nigeria in general.

He claimed that the ex-foreign Affairs Minister did more harm than good to APC in Enugu state during his first outing as a minister, stressing that he never believed in party supremacy

According to Nwoye, rather, than joining hands with the leadership of APC in the state to ensure the progress of the party, Onyeama, “was busy wasting taxpayers money in sponsoring crisis and sowing seed of discord.

Nwoye said reappointing Onyeama would further destroy the party in Enugu state, because” this is a man who has a penchant for thuggery and pulling down of party structure.

Nwoye, also called on the Senate to carry out a proper investigation on the allegation of tax evasion by Onyeama, saying he lied on oath during his screening by the eighth senate.

