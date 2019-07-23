By Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The Ogun State House of Assembly has given the suspended 20 Local Government and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) Chairmen July 25 to submit 30 copies of their report of stewardship for the last administration from 2016 to 2019 in the various councils and 2017-2019 in LCDAs to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs .

The Assembly also noted that the report was expected to x-ray the income and expenditure of the councils as well as achievements and challenges during the period under reference.

The Speaker, Rt Hon. Olakunle Oluomo gave the directive during a plenary held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, adding that the Ministry was expected to in turn forward the report to the Assembly by Monday, 29th July, 2019.

He added that in view of the forthcoming Eid -el Kabir holiday, the Head of Local Governments were expected to appear before the lawmakers on Monday, 5th August, 2019 for further clarification on the reports submitted to the Assembly by the ministry.

In another development, the State House of Assembly has called on the State Fire Service to immediately enforce compliance with the environmental and safety law of the State by clamping down on gas stations cited at residential areas to prevent loss of lives and property.

The Speaker, who gave the directive in his response to the submission of a member representing Sagamu II State Constituency, Hon. Adeniran Ademola, warned against the location of gas and filling stations within the same premises, adding that steps must be taken to safeguard the lives and properties of the people of Ogun State.

Earlier, Hon. Adeniran had reported to the Assembly, a fire outbreak in his constituency occasioned by an unregulated gas station which content triggered an unfortunate accident that claimed the lives of innocent people recently in his constituency.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

