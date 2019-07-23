Precious Owolabi

Nigerian Twitter users have mourned the death of a youth corps member serving with Channels Television, Precious Owolabi who was killed on Monday during Shiites protest in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Owolabi was hit by a stray bullet and died later in the hospital.

Nigerian twitter users have described Owolabi’s death as sad.

According to Dr. Joe Abah, he was saddened by the death of Owolabi and the Police’s DCP, lamenting that the strategy being deployed by the State was not working.

Read comments below: