Nigerian Twitter users have mourned the death of a youth corps member serving with Channels Television, Precious Owolabi who was killed on Monday during Shiites protest in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Owolabi was hit by a stray bullet and died later in the hospital.

Nigerian twitter users have described Owolabi’s death as sad.

According to Dr. Joe Abah, he was saddened by the death of Owolabi and the Police’s DCP, lamenting that the strategy being deployed by the State was not working.

I am saddened to hear of the death of many Nigerians yesterday in Abuja, including young Precious Owolabi, DCP Umar and members of the Shiite sect. Whatever strategy is being deployed by the State is clearly not working and needs to be rethought. May their souls Rest In Peace. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) July 23, 2019

#Nigeria: @pressfreedom is saddened to learn that @channelstv journalist Precious Owolabi has died after being shot earlier today (July 22). Nigerian authorities should investigate and ensure those responsible for his death are held accountable. https://t.co/VsSSRqMsug — CPJ Africa (@CPJAfrica) July 22, 2019

#Nigeria: @pressfreedom is concerned by the shooting of @channelstv journalist Precious Owolabi while on assignment covering a protest in Abuja today (July 22). He was hit in the stomach and taken to hospital. We hope he recovers quickly and the incident should be investigated. https://t.co/8IW0yL7ygY — CPJ Africa (@CPJAfrica) July 22, 2019

1. Nothing is painful as this: watching a poor mother train her child through University days, only to hear the demise of such child during NYSC. My condolences to the families of Precious Owolabi the corps member serving with @channelstv.. — Nwachukwu, Emmanuel.C (@Nwachukwu_EC) July 23, 2019

One of the hardest part of this job is having to report the daily loss of life in #Nigeria especially. Was really hard writing/posting stories of today's #Shiites protest. Just getting home to now hear of Precious Owolabi. Sad, really. — Ufuoma Egbamuno (@Foskolo) July 22, 2019

Dear president @MBuhari Nigeria is boiling

Shiites is evolving to be another terror group Precious owolabi is gone May his soul rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/evuvJptMlR — Jeremiah Robert (@jerry2tweet) July 23, 2019

With much pain in my heart, tears in my eyes and a sad face,I still don't want to believe it but Precious Owolabi of @channelstv is dead😭just last year we graduated together from #unilorin just last year we shot a movie together@unilorinnews

RIP Precious Owolabi

Rest in peace😭 — ThatBrokeBoyToma (@OnifotoToma) July 23, 2019

