Nigerians have taken to social to give diverse reactions to the omission of Akinwunmi Ambode and Solomon Dalung from President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent the list of 43 ministerial nominees to the ninth senate assembly for screening and confirmation.

Many had expected immediate past governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode to be on the ministerial list as compensation after he fell out of the governorship race to Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while some commentators applaud the omission of Solomon Dalung who was the Minister for Youth and Sport.

However, with the introduction of 19 new names on President Buhari’s ministerial list, some Nigerians could not hide their consternation to the exclusion of Akinwumi Amode despite that Lagos state produced two names on the list – Babatunde Fashola and Adeleke Mamora.

Here are some of the comments:

A Twitter user wrote: “Finally, The Ministerial List is Out. So Ambode didn’t make the list.”

Adesanyadarking: “Ambode exclusion is quite surprising but when VC does not forgive you what can you do. Gbemi saraki hmm don’t trust that woman at all. But my joy is that Buhari didn’t return Dalung& Shittu. Good to see Aregbesola on the list.”

Akintunde: “I am pained. So on top all the waka wey Ambode follow Buhari do for the campaigns, local man didn’t make the list. Aiye ma ni ika o.”

@Jayohwhy: “The list is quite interesting. Buhari is no different from Jonathan. It is based on a reward for delivering wards in the last election. But the omission of Ambode shows Tinubu is a force. All indications were that baba would appoint him against Tinubu’s wish.”

On Dalung omission, @Huxxein wrote: “Oh Jesus! thank u Father, @MBuhari obviously listened to somebody, whoever this vessel is may God continue to use you as a voice of reasoning for this govt.”

Iadanlawan: “It’s encouraging to see Dan Ali, Dalung, Shittu and Dambazau not returning. Malami and Ngige too should have been replaced. Fashola’s 3-in-1 Ministry should be separated for efficiency. The President should also not hold the Petroleum Ministry.”

dkuti82: “Former Sports minister, Barrister Solomon Dalung will be remembered for the transformation he brought into Nigeria’s sports Federations.

“Most of the Federations were revived under his tenure.

“Volleyball, Handball, Cricket, Judo, Taekwondo, Karate all rose from the dead.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

