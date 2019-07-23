A middle-aged mechanic, Chukwudi Nwite, on Tuesday appeared at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on charges of knocking down and killing a 32- year-old sweeper of the Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) with his car in reverse gear.

The defendant, who resides on Sobowale Street, Baruwa in Ipaja, Lagos, was facing a two-count charge of reckless driving and manslaughter to which he pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 29, at about 4.45 p.m. at Raji Crescent, Baruwa, Ipaja.

“Nwite drove a Toyota Highlander Jeep with Registration No. ABJ 296 DG recklessly, causing the death of Abel Awe, a LAWMA road sweeper,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant was reversing the vehicle and in the process the deceased was crushed.

“A team of traffic officers at the scene of the accident, rushed the victim to Lagos State Teaching Hospital, Ikeja for treatment before he was later confirmed dead,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 27 and 29 (1), of the Road Traffic Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat granted the defendant bail to the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said one of the sureties must be blood relation, gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 21, for mention.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

