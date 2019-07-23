Manchester United are now down from second to sixth on the list of the world’s most valuable sports teams.

The Red Devils have tumbled four spots and are now behind Clasico giants Real Madrid (third) and Barcelona (fourth) who have retained their respective positions from 2018.

NFL side Dallas Cowboys have retained their place at No.1 for the fourth successive year with a value of $5billion.

Legendary baseball side New York Yankees ($4.6b) are second with basketball team New York Knicks ($4b) completing the top five behind Real ($4.24b) and Barca ($4.02b).

Five other football teams in the top 50 are; Bayern Munich (17th), Manchester City (25th), Chelsea (32nd), Arsenal (42nd) and Liverpool (45th).

More than half of the top 50 most valuable sports teams are from the NFL while NBA boasts nine sides in the list.

