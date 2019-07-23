The Lagos State Examination Board has released the results of 127 pupils who sat for its Computer Based Test (CBT) examination into its model colleges and upgraded Junior Secondary Schools (JSS).

The board’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Fatai Bakare, said on Tuesday that all the candidates who sat for the CBT exam – from July 15 to 19 – had successfully received their results.

Bakare said that the results were sent to the registered e-mail boxes or telephone number of the parents or guardians of the pupils.

“We have released the results of the CBT test to all the candidates. The results were sent out electronically to the contact provided in the examination slip,” he said.

Bakare said that the board had begun processing results of the Paper Pencil Test (PPT) examination which was held on July 20 in 43 designated centres.

He urged parents to exercise patience as the results of the PPT examination would be released at the completion of the processing.

More than 11, 897 pupils sat for the PPT test for admission into the state’s 16 model colleges and upgraded Junior Secondary School I.

The examination was open to both public and private schools’ primary six pupils who would have been up to 10 by June 2019.

