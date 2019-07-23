By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Officials of the Lagos State Government, backed by Task Force on Tuesday began massive demolition of shanties, shops and structures built on setbacks on the stretch of Eric Moore to Trade Fair on Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

This is in a bid to clean up the entire stretch of the road to pave way for reconstruction and putting the road to use in good time.

The move is also in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s zero tolerance on environmental degradation and pollution, as well as tackling traffic menace in the Lagos metropolis.

Lagos week, the Lagos State Government issued six days ultimatum to traders and others on the axis to vacate as government would move in today for clear the area.

Very early in the morning, Task Force officials and others were on ground to begin massive demolition. The exercise was carried out by officials of the Ministries of Transportation, Works and Infrastructure and the Environment.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Taiwo Salaam explained that the operation was an enforcement of the Executive order recently signed by Governor Sanwo-olu.

“The clean-up of this corridor of nuisance which has combined to the make it eyesores with stench constituting serious health threats to the people, is expected to commence next week

“The government official will make sure that the governor’s directive on the clean-up of the Badargy Expressway is effected. Today, we are starting from Eric Moore to Trade Fair and we are also going to start another round of enforcement from Oshodi to Abule_Egba. I have with me, the heads of MDAs. We are all here to ensure that the executive order is carried out,” Salaam said.

He decried the rate of environmental degradation in some of the places by the suspected oil bunkers, saying that Lagos environment had been degraded by the illegal oil bunkers and other illegal traders.

“You can see what they have turned Lagos into. You can see all the places and the environment. We are not out to fight anybody but to ensure that the law is obeyed. You can imagine what has become of this environment. The administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu will leave nothing to chance to ensure that the sanity is restored,” he added.

The permanent secretary said the purpose of clearing the roads of shanties was to also activate the BRT corridor and ensure the roads were free of miscreants and illegal traders.

Salaam urged the residents to desist from illegal activities on the right of way which was visibly seen to have been in existence for a while in terms of number of sale containers mounted on the right of way.

He also advised the residents to stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse forthwith, urging them to make good use of large garbage bins and containers lined along the corridor.

