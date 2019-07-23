Austrian investigators have identified 95 mostly underage male patients, who were sexually abused by a doctor, a prosecution spokesman in the city of Wels said on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old urologist has been held in custody since early this year after one patient filed a criminal complaint.

The magnitude of the case emerged when investigators started going through the doctor’s patient files.

The crimes, which were first made public by the Oberoesterreichische Nachrichten newspaper, allegedly took place between 2000 and 2019.

The urologist claimed that he carried out his “treatments” for medical reasons, but prosecutors have commissioned an expert report, which dismissed this explanation.

So far, four of the boys have been found to suffer from long term trauma.

If convicted, the doctor faces a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

