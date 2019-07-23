Nigerian film actor, fashion designer and former BBNaija housemate Ifu Ennada is yet to launch a new hair project called ”wighat”.

The entrepreneur who is also celebrating her birthday today revealed that she will be launching this latest update by 6pm.

From her picture, we can already see the wighat she’s preparing us for and we look forward to new things as they unfold of course.

Read her post:

It’s my birthday beautIFU people! Wish my well and pls follow the project I’m launching today @wighatofficial . Turn on your post notification, I’ll be unveiling it by 6pm. The birthday gift I want from everyone who types a happy birthday message to me is to pls help me repost and patronize the content I’ll be unveiling from 6pm. I use God name beg una, abeg. Thank you. ❤❤❤

