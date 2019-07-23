Former ministers Babatunde Fashola, Rotimi Amaechi, Ogbonnaya Onu, Chris Ngige are on the list of ministerial nominees sent by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Senate for confirmation.

The list of nominees was read by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan today.

There are 43 nominees in all, with former Osun Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, former Benue Governor George Akume and former Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva and former minority leader Senator Godswill Akpabio, making the list.

Former governor of Ekiti, Adeniyi Adebayo and senior lawyer and spokesman of the Buhari campaign, Festus Keyamo are also on the list.

With Buhari submitting the list this week, it means the Senate would have to postpone its scheduled two-month break.

The senate was scheduled to begin a two month recess on 26 July.

In line with the calendar, the National Assembly is to go on its annual recess on July 26 and resume on September 26.

Chairman, Senate ad hoc Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, said the red chamber would proceed on its annual two-month recess if the Senate did not get the ministerial list by Friday.

He said: “If the list does not come before Friday, the Senate will proceed on its annual recess.”

