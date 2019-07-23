Sunday Dare, a former senior editor with The News Group is among the 43 ministerial nominees sent by President Muhammadu Buhari for screening by the Senate.

Dare, until his nomination was an executive commissioner at the Nigerian Communications Commission.

He was an adviser to Bola Tinubu for several years and had worked for the Voice of America in Washington. Dare was a pioneer staff of TheNEWS magazine from 1993 till 2001 when he left as general editor to join VOA in the US.

Here is the list of nominees:

1.Dr. Ikechukwu Ogah (Abia)

2. Mohammed Musa Bello(Adamawa)

3. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom)

4. Chris Ngige(Anambra)

5. Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra)

6.Adamu Adamu (Bauchi)

7.Ambassador Maryam Katagun (Bauchi)

8. Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa)

9.George Akume (Benue)

10.Mustapha Baba Shehuri(Borno)

11. Goddy Jedy Agba(Cross River)

12.Festus Keyamo (Delta)

13. Ogbonnaya Onu (Imo)

14. Osagie Ehanire (Edo)

15.Clement Ike(Edo)

16. Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti)

17. Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu)

18.Ali Isa Pantami (Gombe)

19. Emeka Nwajiuba (Imo)

20. Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa)

21. Zainab Ahmed Shamsuna( Kaduna)

22.Muhammad Mahmood (Kaduna)

23.Sabo Nanono (Kano)

24.Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi(Kano)

25.Hadi Sirika (Katsina)

26.Abubakar Malami(Kebbi)

27.Ramatu Tijjani(Kogi)

28. Lai Mohammed(Kwara)

29.Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara)

30.Babatunde Fashola (Lagos)

31.Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora(Lagos)

32. Mohammed H. Abdullahi(Nasarawa)

33. Zubair Dada(Niger)

34. Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun)

35. Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo)

36. Rauf Aregbesola (Osun)

37. Sunday Dare (Oyo)

38.Paulen Talen (Plateau)

39. Rotimi Amaechi(Rivers)

40. Maigarai Dingyadi(Sokoto)

41. Sale Mamman (Taraba)

42. Abubakar D. Aliyu(Yobe)

43. Sadiya Umar Faruk (Zamfara)

