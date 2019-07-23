Nigerian troops and police clashed on Tuesday as unrelenting Shi’ite Muslim protesters began another march in the capital Abuja, despite Monday’s fatalities.

According to witnesses, the air was thick with teargas as soldiers and police officers made arrests after the Shi’ite group.

Gunshots could also be heard in the capital.

The Shiites marched in protest against the continued detention of its leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat.

Both have been in detention since December 2015, following a fracas between El-Zakzaky followers and the army in Zaria.

A Federal High court in Abuja had ruled that they should be set free.

*More to follow

