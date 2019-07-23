Critic, Daddy Freeze has reacted to call by Nollywood actor and lawmaker, Desmond Elliot that foreign movies should be banned in the country in order to pave way for the development of local contents and movies.

Elliot had called for the federal government to place a ban on foreign films. He made this remark during an interview with HipTV.

He likened the banning of foreign films to how the federal government banned rice.

Elliot said “The federal government need to consciously and intentionally focus on improving this industry. Treat it like you’re importing rice, ban all foreign content, make it difficult for all foreign content to come in, so the local content can grow.”

Reacting to Elliot’s comment, Daddy Freeze wrote on his Instagram page: “Dear Brother Desmond, I love you, but I’m not with you on this.

“I should be able to choose what I want to watch if I’m paying for it, shouldn’t I?

“Why don’t you strive to raise Nollywood to Hollywood standards and then people will gravitate towards Nollywood naturally?”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

