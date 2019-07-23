President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday felicitated with former Inspector General of Police, Mr Mike Okiro on his 70th birthday coming up on July 24.

In a statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity in Abuja, Buhari joined in celebrating the landmark age with family members, friends and associates of Okiro.

The President noted that Okiro had served meritoriously in operational and command positions since 1977 and left behind a legacy of goodwill, discipline and innovations.

He also commended him for always making himself available for national service, and documenting his experience in a book titled: ‘Policing Nigeria in a Democracy’.

According to him, the book has been most useful in history, referencing and strategy, especially on the need for enhanced community policing.

Buhari said that Okiro’s contributions to national development would remain indelible.

He added that the regular training, focus on behavioural and attitudinal change, welfare of workers, community policing and service delivery left lasting impacts on the police.

The President wished Okiro good health, strength and more wisdom to continue in service of the nation.

