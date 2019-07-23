Events turned amazing on Monday after Biggie, the voice that represents the organiser of the Big Brother Naija show, declared that all housemates are up for possible eviction this week.

Biggie also confirmed that Seyi and Tasha, who had hid in the secret room after fake eviction on Sunday night are also included.

Everyone had expected Khafi to be exempted from eviction this week after she won the Veto card, but Biggie once again turns it around by rendering her Veto power “redundant” – which implies that she cannot save herself or anyone from eviction this week.

Below is how the housemates voted:

Gedoni- Thelma and Omashola

Frodd- Jeff and Nelson

Mercy- Jackye and Jeff

Omashola- Thelma and Frodd

Thelma – Esther and SirDee

Ike- Jeff and Nelson

Diane- Mike and Jackye

Jackye- Frodd and Thelma

Nelson -Jeff and Khafi

Khafi- Jeff and Thelma

SirDee- Omashola and Thelma

Esther – Jeff and Omashola

Mike- Khafi and Frodd

Jeff- Khafi and Ike

