Events turned amazing on Monday after Biggie, the voice that represents the organiser of the Big Brother Naija show, declared that all housemates are up for possible eviction this week.
Biggie also confirmed that Seyi and Tasha, who had hid in the secret room after fake eviction on Sunday night are also included.
Everyone had expected Khafi to be exempted from eviction this week after she won the Veto card, but Biggie once again turns it around by rendering her Veto power “redundant” – which implies that she cannot save herself or anyone from eviction this week.
Below is how the housemates voted:
Gedoni- Thelma and Omashola
Frodd- Jeff and Nelson
Mercy- Jackye and Jeff
Omashola- Thelma and Frodd
Thelma – Esther and SirDee
Ike- Jeff and Nelson
Diane- Mike and Jackye
Jackye- Frodd and Thelma
Nelson -Jeff and Khafi
Khafi- Jeff and Thelma
SirDee- Omashola and Thelma
Esther – Jeff and Omashola
Mike- Khafi and Frodd
Jeff- Khafi and Ike
Join the conversation